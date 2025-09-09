Unemployed man pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death

SEREMBAN: An unemployed man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving resulting in the death of a teenager last month.

R. Puvarasan, aged 28, entered his plea before Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court.

The accused was driving a Mercedes-Benz car when the incident occurred on Jalan Temiang at approximately 6.35 am on August 6.

The charge falls under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries severe penalties upon conviction.

Potential consequences include imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum fine of RM50,000.

Conviction would also result in disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for up to five years.

The court granted bail set at RM5,000 with one surety and scheduled the next mention for November 6.

Deputy public prosecutor P. Rubini represented the prosecution in the case.

Defence lawyer P. S. Tamil Arsoo appeared on behalf of the accused during the proceedings. – Bernama