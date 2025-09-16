UniMAP renews MoA with USAKTI to strengthen academic collaboration

JAKARTA: Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) has renewed its Memorandum of Agreement with Universitas Trisakti (USAKTI) to strengthen international academic collaboration.

UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Ts Dr Zaliman Sauli stated that the partnership began in 2020 with a formal Memorandum of Understanding established in 2021.

“This MoA renewal marks a renewed commitment to deepen collaboration through academic staff exchanges, student mobility, and joint research projects,“ he said during a visit to USAKTI.

The agreement also facilitates seminars, symposiums, and international forums to showcase both institutions’ expertise.

The MoA was signed by USAKTI Foundation head Prof. Ainun Na’im and Zaliman, witnessed by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

UniMAP offers Dual Degree and Joint Degree programmes with USAKTI to enhance students’ academic experience and career prospects.

The university currently maintains seven faculties focusing on engineering disciplines, business, communication, and intelligent computing.

Zaliman emphasized that UniMAP’s main focus remains Engineering and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Technology, particularly in Electrical and Electronics.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra highlighted the importance of international networks for broadening UniMAP students’ horizons.

He expressed hope for more student exchanges between UniMAP and USAKTI in engineering, technology, and innovation fields.

UniMAP recently won the TVET Higher Education Provider Excellence Award at the Malaysian Qualifications Agency Awards 2025.

The award recognizes UniMAP’s use of educational technology and industry-relevant multi-disciplinary TVET programmes. – Bernama