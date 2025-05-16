UniSZA student feared drowned in Lata Payung water surge

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A male student from Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) is feared to have drowned after being swept away by a water surge at the Lata Payung Forest Eco Park this evening.

Six of his friends who were with him managed to escape unharmed.

Setiu Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Sarizan Mohamad Sapawi said they received an emergency call about the incident at 5.17 pm.

He said search efforts have been hampered by strong currents and murky water, and the victim has yet to be found.

“Today’s search and rescue operation was carried out with the help of personnel from the Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue Station,” he said when contacted.

The operation also involved the police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, and Ministry of Health.