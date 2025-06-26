PETALING JAYA: United Sikhs Malaysia, a Malaysian registered humanitarian-aid organisation will be holding a vigil for Maniisha Kaur, 20, who was found dead in her unit at Mutiara Ville, Cyberjaya on Tuesday morning (June 24).

The online vigil will be held tomorrow (June 27) on United Sikhs Malaysia’s Facebook page at 9pm.

“United Sikhs Malaysia invites everyone to join us in a collective prayer for peace and justice.

“Together, let us raise our voices in prayer. Through our faith, love, and unity, we will honour Maniisha’s soul and demand justice—not with anger, but with strength in spirit.

“Every word we recite is a light for her soul, and a call for truth and justice.”

The 20-year-old female university student was found dead in a condominium in Cyberjaya with police suspecting foul play.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman confirmed that authorities arrived at the scene at 10.28am after receiving a report.

The victim was pronounced dead at the location, with no signs of forced entry detected.

Initial forensic checks revealed head injuries caused by blunt force trauma. The case is now classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.