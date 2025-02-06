Unity not an option, it’s a national requirement - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that national unity is no longer an option, but rather a key requirement to ensure the continuity of the country’s development.

He said unity is the foundation of a country’s development and is a catalyst for Malaysia’s progress.

“Malaysia will only remain strong if we stand together united.

“Stability and national unity are the basic conditions for all progress. In a world that is rapidly changing and full of challenges, unity is not an option, it is a necessity,“ he said.

Anwar said this in his congratulatory speech at the investiture ceremony to present federal awards, stars and medals in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at Istana Negara today