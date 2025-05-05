SHAH ALAM: Students in institutions of higher learning must be quick to adapt to change so as not to be left behind by the fast-paced global development, in order to ensure holistic progress for themselves and the nation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that quality is of utmost importance as the world moves towards digitalisation, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), and energy transition, all of which are being extensively discussed in this era.

He also urged students not to view knowledge acquisition as a means to achieve financial glory, but rather to focus on contributing to the nation in line with the MADANI concept.

“Acquisition of knowledge is to disseminate what is just and what is true, that is the challenge - in MADANi framework we talk about value, ethics, human dignity, our role to ensure we have a fair and just society and that is the role of the youth,“ he said.

He was speaking at ‘Temu Anwar Intitut Pengajian Tinggi Swasta (IPTS)’ dialogue at Management and Science University (MSU ) here today.

Also present were Higher Education Deputy Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and MSU president Prof Tan Sri Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid.

In his speech, Anwar also advised youth not to lose sight of the fundamental value of knowledge as the world is reaching modernity at a different level.

“There is a deficit now, when people are talking about whats happening with the world, we called it postnormal time - its a world of chaos, of contradictions while truth and justice have become relative where you can be in one community and support others or you can support some rogues and dictators while defending and rationalising your actions.

“That is the reason why we go back to the basic, fundamental issue of why are you here, in the acquisition and assimilation of knowledge but remember you’re not a sacred cow, you’re human being with value and ethics,“ he said.

During his dialogue, Anwar also stressed the importance of AI, describing the technology as an increasingly urgent need considering the country’s lack of experts in the field.

He said the Ministry of Higher Education had been instructed to coordinate the matter, whether in public or private universities to ensure the AI ??element is strengthened in their respective universities.

“So I propose that we master that option, because it is very much needed and the country lacks tens of thousands of engineers and AI expertise, so if you have (AI) skills, the potential is very great, that’s why I suggest focusing on that matter,“ he said.

The Prime Minister also explained that in addressing the matter, the government had already instructed public universities to establish AI faculties or include the new technology element in existing faculties to reduce the gap between graduates and the employment market.