UNODC calls on ASEAN to build robust defence against rising cybercrime, scams

MELAKA: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has called on ASEAN countries to establish a robust platform to combat the rapidly increasing and evolving threat of organised crime, particularly scams and cybercrime.

Deputy Regional Representative of UNODC Benedikt Hofmann said the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) and its related meetings in Melaka come at a crucial time to strengthen cooperation among member states.

“This type of organised crime, such as scams and online crime, is growing so fast and changing almost daily. These changes require countries to shift gears and accelerate their responses,” he told Bernama here today.

Hofmann noted that perpetrators of cross-border criminal activities exploit jurisdictional boundaries, often operating from countries with more favourable environments or using multiple nationalities to evade law enforcement.

“That is why cross-border cooperation, improved information sharing, and stronger joint operations are critical,” he emphasised.

He highlighted that the increasing sophistication of money laundering, particularly through cryptocurrencies in connection with scam centres and illegal gambling, enables and finances a wide range of transnational criminal activities.

“This underground banking system is a critical part of addressing not just the scam issue, but also other forms of organised crime.

“If you manage to get hold of the money, you will also be able to get hold of the criminal organisation behind it,” he added.

Hofmann detailed the UNODC’s multi-level support for ASEAN member states, which includes efforts to enhance information sharing and analysis, strengthen legislation and regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, and build overall capacity.

He described ASEAN as highly diverse, observing that while some members possess advanced capabilities in areas like electronic evidence analysis, others have more limited resources.

He emphasised that it is crucial for the region to collectively raise its capacities to a common standard.

As the host of the 19th AMMTC, Melaka has become the region’s focal point this week, with ministers and senior officials convening from Monday until tomorrow to address security challenges.

The 19th AMMTC and its related meetings are being held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, reflecting the country’s commitment to building a safer and more prosperous ASEAN community. - Bernama