UNSC veto power should be reformed, be more inclusive - Anwar

RIO DE JANEIRO: The veto power held by the P5 (Permanent Five) countries in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should be more inclusive, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The current setting is grossly unfair. There needs to be representatives from Latin America and Africa,” he said, adding that reforms of the United Nations (UN) have been in discussion for over five decades.

“We are talking about reform of the institution of the United Nations. We’re talking about ideals, humanity, (and) humanitarian values.

“We’re talking about representatives. There’s no representation from Africa, no representation for Latin America, who cares?

“Hence, they must consider adequate democratic representation from (the) regions (of) Latin America and Africa. It’s grossly unfair to continue UNSC by excluding them,“ he said at the second session of the ‘Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance’ at the G20 Summit here on Monday.

The five permanent members of the UNSC, also known as the Big Five or P5, are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Anwar said the call for the reform of the UN must include principles of representation.

The Prime Minister’s call aligns closely with the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration, which underscores the need for transformative reform of the UNSC. This reform is aimed at aligning the Council with the realities and demands of the 21st century

The proposed changes seek to make the Security Council more representative, inclusive, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable, with greater transparency to the entire UN membership to allow better responsibility-sharing among all its members. This includes improving the effectiveness and transparency of the Council’s working methods.

The declaration also highlights the need for an enlarged Security Council composition that improves the representation of the underrepresented and unrepresented regions and groups, such as Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.