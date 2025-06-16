IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff urged the university community to ensure that students injured in the recent accident along the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, do not fall behind or defer their studies this semester.

He called for students still undergoing treatment, either in hospital or at home, to be fully supported in managing their academic assignments and examinations, to prevent anyone from being left behind.

“These students are in pain. But we have a flexible learning system to ensure they stay on course.

“This is a personal message from the Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, to me. It is also a heartfelt command from His Royal Highness the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah,“ he said during a special online briefing today with UPSI staff and faculty.

Md Amin added that UPSI students who voluntarily stepped in to help their injured peers must also be given due care, recognition and support for their compassion and service.

“The well-being of surviving classmates must be a priority. Imagine a group presentation where only three names are called, instead of five. Imagine a dorm room where just two friends remain, staring at an empty bed that once belonged to someone they cared about.

“This is more than duty—it is charity, it is reward, it is our act of devotion. Let us be there for these students in their darkest hour,” he implored.

Md Amin also announced that a special prayer ceremony (Tahlil Perdana) will be held this evening at the Dewan Tuanku Canselor, Sultan Azlan Shah Campus in Tanjung Malim to honour the victims, which will be attended by Zambry and several dignitaries.

“I welcome everyone to attend. The ceremony will also include the presentation of donation cheques from various agencies, with total contributions estimated to exceed RM1 million, aimed at supporting those affected,” he said.

On June 9, 15 UPSI students were killed after a chartered bus traveling from Jertih, Terengganu, to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim overturned following a collision with a Perodua Alza along the East-West Highway.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and assistant, as well as the driver and three passengers in the Perodua Alza.