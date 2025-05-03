US citizen fined for unlawful possesion of bullet

SEPANG: A citizen of the United States of America was fined RM6,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for unlawful possession of a bullet.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan meted out the fine on Bei Khe, 28, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He paid the fine.

The man, a forklift operator in the US, was charged with possessing a Rimfire bullet without a valid permit at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA T1) at about 12.05 pm last Saturday (March 1).

The charge, framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206), provides imprisonment of up to seven years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Wafi Husain while the accused was represented by lawyer Zaflee Pakwanteh.

During mitigation, Zaflee in his appeal said his client was arrested at KLIA T1 while in transit to Yangon, Myanmar, to get married on March 15.

He said the pouch containing the bullet belonged to his client’s brother, who is in the US.

My client borrowed the bag, he said.