US considers zero tariffs on Malaysian palm oil and auto parts

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States has agreed to consider granting tariff exemptions - specifically zero tariff rates - on several commodity products proposed by Malaysia, including palm oil and cocoa, which are expected to be finalised next month.

Malaysia’s chief negotiator for the official tariff negotiations, Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, said the US is also considering zero tariffs for furniture, automotive parts and components, as well as aerospace parts and components.

She said the US side had conveyed the matter in several prior negotiation sessions.

“As mentioned, we are currently in the process of detailing the agreement on reciprocal tariff. Starting yesterday, we have arranged several virtual sessions with the US to finalise the agreement.

“In these negotiations, the US side indicated that they are open to considering several goods which, in their view, cannot be produced domestically in the United States.

“For such products, they will consider granting exemptions in the form of zero tariffs under this unilateral tariff arrangement,” she told Bernama in an exclusive interview here today. – Bernama