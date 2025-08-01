US tariff cut to 19%: Tengku Zafrul to explain in Dewan Rakyat

PUTRAJAYA: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will provide details in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday regarding the United States’ decision to lower tariffs on Malaysian goods from 25% to 19%.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the update during a post-Cabinet press conference.

“Tengku Zafrul will inform Parliament on Monday about the US decision concerning the tariff issue,“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul earlier stated that the revised tariff reflects the strong economic ties between Malaysia and the US.

He stressed that Malaysia upheld its “red lines” during negotiations, securing the 19% rate without compromising national sovereignty or socio-economic policies.

Bilateral tariff discussions began on May 6 and concluded on July 31.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously informed Parliament about his phone discussion with US President Donald Trump, which included trade and tariff negotiations.

“After my clarification, President Trump agreed to review the tariff rate, with the decision announced today,“ Anwar said. - Bernama