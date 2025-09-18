USM launches CaknaStrok app to support stroke patient caregivers

KOTA BHARU: Universiti Sains Malaysia has launched a mobile application called CaknaStrok through its School of Medical Sciences to enhance stroke patient care quality nationwide.

Public Health Medicine Specialist Professor Dr Kamarul Imran Musa stated the platform offers guidance and continuous communication channels between patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

He explained the initiative addresses stroke being Malaysia’s second most prevalent cardiovascular disease with 2,000 to 3,000 new annual cases nationwide.

“Most patients receive only short-term hospital treatment before discharge, leaving caregivers with full responsibility without proper training,“ he said during the application launch at USM Health Campus.

The application provides daily care guidelines covering nutrition, posture, speech therapy, hygiene, physiotherapy, and medication reminders for caregivers.

Dr Kamarul Imran noted the app was developed with researchers from domestic and international institutions including the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“CaknaStrok can be downloaded free via Google Play Store or Apple App Store with user privacy protection as top priority,“ he added.

The application implements industry-standard security protocols to ensure user data protection while providing comprehensive care resources.

“We hope this app assists caregivers in providing better and more effective care through various available guidelines,“ he concluded.

Regular updates will include additional modules for question-and-answer sessions between users to enhance functionality. – Bernama