USM Thaipusam ‘Thaneer Panthal’ serving thousands devotees since 1975

GEORGE TOWN: Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of USM Thaipusam ‘Thaneer Panthal’, a beloved community initiative that has been serving thousands of Thaipusam devotees since it was set up in 1975.

Thaipusam Social Service Secretariat chairman, Assoc Prof Dr Yuvaraj Ganesan said in honor of this significant milestone, the USM Thaipusam Thaneer Panthal will continue its tradition of providing free vegetarian meals to 3,000 devotees and more than 20,000 cold drinks today and tomorrow.

“We also will feature a mother-friendly corner, offering private and comfortable facilities for breastfeeding mothers, ensuring an inclusive and welcoming environments for all.

“Furthermore, community-centric awareness talks on various topics, including tertiary education, cybersecurity, health and religious matters, will be held every two hours from 10 am to 4 pm on both days by experts from the university and several invited speakers,” he told Bernama at USM Thaipusam Thaneer Panthal in Jalan Kebun Bunga here, today.

He noted that Thaneer Panthal also highlighting the university’s sustainability efforts, including the ongoing use of stainless steel plates and cups, aligning with the university’s commitment to green practices since 2005.

He said this year’s event marked half a century of service, reflecting the university’s commitment to unity, inclusivity, and sustainability through meaningful volunteer work that has become a cherished tradition not only within the university but also throughout the wider community.

“For five decades, the USM Thaipusam Thaneer Panthal has been a platform for academic staff, administrators, local and international students, alumni, and former staff to engage in community service, strengthening bonds between different ethnicities and faiths,” he added.

The Thaipusam celebration in the Penang is famous for the rows of over 100 stalls known as ‘Thaneer Panthal’ at Jalan Kebun Bunga, all the way to Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple, which are festively decorated besides distributing free vegetarian food and drinks to devotees.

Hindus will celebrate Thaipusam on tomorrow, to commemorate the occasion of Lord Murugan receiving the sacred spear from his mother, Goddess Parvati, to eliminate the evil force of Soorapadman and restore prosperity and well-being to humanity.