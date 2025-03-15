SIBU: National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang has urged Malaysians to make the most of platforms such as breaking of fast and bubur lambuk cooking events to strengthen unity and foster goodwill.

He said such platforms offered an opportunity for people to get to know each other, share stories and experiences, and bridge the gap between them.

Aaron said this could foster a spirit of love, respect, and mutual support to build a better society and a more developed nation.

“National unity is the foundation of our country’s stability and prosperity. Ramadan gives us an opportunity to show noble values such as mutual respect, helping others, and giving without expecting anything in return,” he said.

He said this at the Gerak Rahmah Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk Perpaduan Sarawak and Lan Berambeh Sungkei 2025 Programme at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang here today. Also present was Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

According to Aaron, 110,000 packs of bubur lambuk were prepared simultaneously by neighbourhood watch areas (KRT) across Sarawak today under a programme organised by his ministry in collaboration with the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN).

The programme is part of the Gerak Rahmah Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk Perpaduan and Iftar Harmoni initiative, held at over 100 locations nationwide throughout Ramadan, with a target of preparing 1.3 million packs of bubur lambuk.

Aaron also distributed bubur lambuk to members of the public and presented Bakul Rahmah to asnaf and flood victims last month.

Meanwhile, Annuar described the breaking of fast event at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang as the largest ever held in Sibu, with attendance surpassing the expected 20,000.

“Those who attended were not only from Sibu but also from Bintangor, Sarikei, Kuala Rajang, and Tanjung Manis. We also invited people of other religions to enliven the event, and they came dressed in their traditional attire,” he said.