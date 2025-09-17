UTM dismisses discrimination claims against local students as baseless

JOHOR BAHRU: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia has firmly dismissed allegations of discrimination against local students as completely unfounded. The university emphasised its role as a platform for knowledge, research and innovation that shapes national progress through quality education.

Every learning programme at UTM undergoes development based on comprehensive market requirement research involving industry panellists. These programmes also receive accreditation from relevant professional bodies to ensure curriculum relevance and graduate employability.

The university reported achieving stipulated employment and marketability rates for graduates in both 2023 and 2024. This success reflects the effectiveness of its educational approach in preparing students for the workforce.

International student enrollment at the undergraduate level stands at only seven per cent for 2024, representing 56 different countries. This percentage demonstrates the institution’s balance between international openness and priority for local students.

Chinese undergraduate students constitute merely 1.2 per cent of the student population, contrary to exaggerated claims. Bachelor’s level placements continue to increase based on meritocratic principles that remain inclusive for all races.

UTM expressed concern that negative perceptions could damage its hard-earned reputation, particularly its 153rd position in the QS World University Rankings 2026. The university remains committed to producing quality graduates through excellence in Science, Engineering and Technology education.

This commitment aligns with UTM’s founding philosophy of developing competitive Malaysian talent for meaningful national contribution. The statement responded to recent media reports quoting a politician’s claims about graduate employment issues.

The politician alleged that approximately 1.9 million local graduates from various races currently lack jobs matching their qualifications. He further claimed that 21 per cent of places in five public universities meant for local students had been allocated to foreign students instead.

Additional allegations suggested the government provides ample opportunities for Chinese and Bangladeshi graduates through the Graduate Pass scheme. UTM’s comprehensive response aimed to address these specific concerns with factual data and context. – Bernama