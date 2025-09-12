Vantris Energy denies being subject of any MACC investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Vantris Energy Bhd has denied being the subject of any investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The company, formerly known as Sapura Energy Bhd, stated it has not been informed of any allegations against the organisation or its current officers and directors.

This statement comes in response to the MACC’s recent announcement regarding the planned forfeiture of funds related to the group.

Vantris Energy assured its clients, partners and stakeholders that its operations and financial activities remain completely unaffected.

The company confirmed that access to its assets and bank accounts continues without any disruption.

Vantris Energy emphasised its full cooperation with the MACC in the past and its commitment to providing further assistance if required.

The group highlighted its strict anti-bribery and anti-corruption policy alongside implemented internal controls and procedures.

“As a publicly listed company, we are dedicated to maintaining high standards of corporate governance, transparency, and integrity across all levels of the organisation,“ it said.

Last Tuesday, the MACC announced it would recover 12 million ringgit believed related to two cases involving Sapura Energy.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated the recovery would proceed with approval from the deputy public prosecutor. – Bernama