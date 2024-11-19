Various reforms implemented during two years of MADANI govt - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: In just two years of the MADANI Government, various development projects that benefit the country and the economy have been implemented by the Ministry of Public Works (KKR).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, said besides focusing on mega projects, people-oriented projects are also a priority to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

“Apart from focusing on mega projects that bring benefits to the economy of the people and the country, other successes centred on the people are also important including the implementation of the Open Payment Toll Collection System (SPT).

“Besides that, KKR also provides (additional) motorcycle shades for the safety of motorcyclists. Previously there were only 353 motorcycle shades, and in 2023 and 2024 there were another 119 such facility,“ he said in an exclusive live interview on Bernama Radio.

Besides development through KKR, Nanta said that in the past two years various reforms have been implemented by the Prime Minister with benefits which cannot be denied.

“Some reform measures I see have started to be implemented. First is the realignment of diesel subsidies. That is important because with this effort we can save several billion in a year which we can channel back to help the people.

“Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) has increased to RM10 billion this year compared to RM8 billion in 2023. It benefits nine million recipients or 60 per cent of Malaysia’s adult population,“ he said.

According to him, the Prime Minister’s administration is also very objective in the implementation of policies to ensure that Malaysia enjoys prosperous development.

“I see that the Prime Minister is very objective in terms of policies and we want to develop as a Malaysian nation and prosper together. This is what the MADANI Government is about. Given that we have achieved a lot in two years, I believe we will be able to add to what we have achieved now if given more time,“ he said.