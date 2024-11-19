Varsity students show bond of true friendship

PETALING JAYA: The late American author, disability rights advocate and political activist Helen Keller once said: “True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart”.

Her words hold much truth for Muhamad Hazim Safwan Roszanihar, 26. Just two weeks before his convocation on Nov 10, he was involved in a road crash in Penang that left him with a serious leg injury.

Despite that, the Computer Engineering graduate from Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) remained positive about attending the ceremony. However, he was forced to cancel his plans just two days before the convocation due to surgical complications that required him to remain warded.

This was when one of his closest friends, Muhammad Adam Fitri Abd Halim, 23, got into action.

“I felt despondent that he would miss the big day after we had studied and struggled together during the four years of our course.

“If I were in his place, I would feel heartbroken at missing such an important occasion. So, I enlisted five other friends and we decided to take the convocation experience to him instead by organising a photoshoot at the hospital,” Muhammad Adam said, adding that the pre-convocation photoshoot was a spontaneous idea.

He then enlisted Muhammad Naufal Mohd Fauzi, Ahmad Husni Ahmad Yasmin, Muhammad Syahmie Iman Mohd Zulhairi, all 23, Muhammad Adib Rusyaidi Rozaini, 26, and Ameer Amzar Azizi, 27, to collect the graduation robe from their university and take it with them to visit him two days before the convocation.

“We didn’t tell Muhamad Hazim about our plans but only that we were visiting him. He was shocked and touched as he didn’t expect us to do that when we arrived with the convocation robe and mortarboard and started setting up for the photo shoot.”

He said they held the photoshoot at the KPJ Penang Specialist Hospital’s newly built lobby as suggested by a staff, so as not to distract medical workers on duty.

“We were so happy to share the moment with Muhamad Hazim. Seeing him in his condition made us emotional. Although he smiled and attempted to console us, we knew he was struggling and in pain.”

According to Muhammad Adam, what they did for their buddy represents the unshakable bond between them. They were not just coursemates, but housemates too for three years at UniMAP.

“This symbolises the strength of our friendship and it shows that no matter what the circumstances, we will always be there for one another. True friendship is about being there in good times and bad.”

Muhammad Adam said they hope to inspire others to value friendship and support one another.

“The convocation is not just about the ceremony, but the people we share it with. By being there for one another, we can always get through challenging situations and turn them into meaningful and unforgettable memories.

“We did everything as a group – late-night studies, brainstorming ideas for assignments and working on projects.”

He added that they often celebrated small achievements as a way to keep one another motivated, and after completing a test or finishing a major assignment, they would treat themselves to a big dinner. Steamboat was always a favourite.

Muhammad Adam said each weekend, the friends would also go for a movie to unwind “and it became a tradition which further strengthened our bond”.

Muhamad Hazim said throughout his recovery journey, he found strength in the unwavering support of his friends.

“They’ve helped me stay positive and motivated. I gained strength to face each day after my accident thanks to their encouragement.

“I don’t think I will ever be able to thank them enough for all they have done for me. With friends like them, I know my life will be good.”