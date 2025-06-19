Vegetable seller injured in fight over fishhook at Kanowit market

SIBU: A vegetable seller sustained injuries after being assaulted with a motorcycle helmet following a quarrel over a fishhook at the Kanowit Market near here yesterday morning.

Kanowit Police Chief DSP Junical Ujal said in the 10 am incident, the 35-year-old victim was attacked by two men aged 18 and 57, both known to him.

“The incident stemmed from a dispute over the victim’s fishhook, which one of the suspects allegedly took. The verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight during which the victim was struck with bare hands and a motorcycle helmet,” he said in a statement today.

The victim suffered swelling at the back left side of the head, a minor cut on the right hand, and pain in several parts of the body.

He later lodged a report at the Kanowit Police Station following the incident.

Junical said both suspects have been arrested to facilitate investigations.

Police also seized the helmet believed to have been used in the incident and will obtain a full medical report from the victim.