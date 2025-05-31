PETALING JAYA: Veteran actor and drama instructor Mano Maniam has passed away at the age of 79.

Renowned for his role as Uncle Chan in NTV7’s sitcom Kopitiam, Mano was also celebrated for his work as a director, writer, and voiceover artist in the local film and television industry over several decades.

His brother, Madi Maniam, confirmed his passing to Free Malaysia Today, saying Mano died at his apartment last night.

He added that Mano valued his privacy and had been living alone.

“It happened all of a sudden. It could have been due to old age, a heart attack, or even a stroke. We’re still not certain.

“We only found out about his passing later. We are currently making the necessary funeral arrangements and will announce the details in due course,” Madi said.

Although Mano lived alone, Madi noted that he remained close to his family.

In addition to his role in the seven-season local sitcom Kopitiam, which aired from 1998 to 2003, Mano also appeared in international productions such as Indian Summers (2015–2016), Netflix’s Marco Polo (2014–2016), and Anna and the King (1999).

Mano continued to be active in the arts well into his 70s, doing voiceover work and teaching acting to senior citizens at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPAC).

“He was still doing voice overs recently,” said Madi.

Madi also revealed that Mano was scheduled to receive an award that evening at the HGH Convention Hall in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, in recognition of his cultural contributions to the Indian community and the Malaysian performing arts scene.

“He had been preparing for the event and even had his suit laid out. This evening, he will be there in spirit,” he added.