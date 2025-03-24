Volunteers urged to report incidents to PERKESO for aid

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Volunteer team members contributing to the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) are urged to report any work-related incidents to ensure they receive protection under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

He noted that many volunteers, particularly Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) members, are unaware they qualify for the scheme.

“If volunteers such as APM members are injured or involved in an accident while on duty, they should report it to PERKESO.

“Support can only be provided if incidents are reported, so we encourage APM offices to contact their nearest PERKESO branch for assistance,” he said.

Sim was speaking to reporters after attending a Public Preparedness Programme marking APM’s 63rd anniversary and a community iftar at Dewan Orang Ramai Permatang Pasir here yesterday.

During the event, PERKESO presented SKSPS benefits to Seberang Perai Tengah APM member Muhammad Syazwan Shopiee, 24, who was bitten by a venomous Malayan Krait while on duty on Feb 23.

Syazwan was attempting to place the rescued snake into a container when it bit his right thumb. He spent 20 days in intensive care and remains on medical leave.

“I’m still unable to walk properly,” said Syazwan, who is the eldest of three siblings and had joined APM just over a year ago.

As a Perkeso contributor under SKSPS, he receives RM700 in monthly benefits.