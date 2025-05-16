Wan Junaidi conveys condolences to family of late Bidayuh leader

KUCHING: Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi have extended their condolences to the family of Datuk Amar Dominic Andrew Dago Randan, a prominent Bidayuh community leader who passed away today.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Wan Junaidi described the late Dominic, 91, as a distinguished Bidayuh leader who rendered valuable service to Sarawak and Malaysia.

“The late Datuk Amar Dominic was not only a close acquaintance of mine but also a colleague during our time serving together in PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu),” he said.

According to Wan Junaidi, Dominic was a patriot who made immense contributions, particularly in the context of Sarawak’s participation in the formation of Malaysia in 1963, as well as in championing the development and interests of the Bidayuh community.

“His passing is certainly a great loss and leaves a deep impact on his family, the Bidayuh community, and the people of Sarawak,“ he added.