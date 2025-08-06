Water storage levels at MADA dams higher than last year

ALOR SETAR: The water storage levels at three dams managed by the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) are higher compared to last year.

As of yesterday, Pedu Dam recorded 53.34 percent storage, Muda Dam at 33.84 percent, and Ahning Dam at 58.58 percent.

MADA stated that Pedu Dam’s storage is projected to reach 62 percent by September 2025.

The current storage is sufficient to support irrigation for paddy planting in the 2025 Season 1, as well as domestic and industrial demands.

Water is being released at 3,500 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural and consumption needs in Kedah and southern Perlis.

Paddy cultivation in the Muda Area has covered 99,832 hectares, with 6,906 hectares already flowering as of July 29. – Bernama