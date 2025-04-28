Water supply 88% restored as of 10pm - PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN: Eighty-eight percent of the water supply to areas affected by the scheduled disruption in Penang has been successfully restored as of 10 pm tonight, meeting the targeted timeline.

In a Facebook post, the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) announced that phase two of the restoration has been completed for the majority of residents in Seberang Perai Selatan and Barat Daya districts, involving 163,502 consumers.

“Water tankers are still being deployed to refill tanks in these two districts, particularly in neighbourhoods located at the end of the distribution line and elevated areas. A total of 41,523 consumers remain affected by the disruption,“ said PBAPP.

The scheduled disruption, which began at 10 pm last Friday, is scheduled to end tomorrow, affecting 341,708 accounts across five districts.

It was implemented to facilitate 23 water supply service improvement projects benefiting around 465,000 consumers served by the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, involving a cost of RM25 million.