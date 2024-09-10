Water supply fully restored - PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has fully restored supply to the 118,000 users affected by the scheduled disruption in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) since Friday (Oct 4).

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said the three higher ground and end-of-line (EoL) areas in SPS, namely Persiaran Jawi Golf Resort, Jalan Sungai Duri and Taman Widuri, which still experienced disruption yesterday, have had their water supply fully restored today.

“At about 1 pm today, data from the Penang Water Supply Command Centre showed that water pressure in the three neighbourhoods had reached 10-metre (m) head (1 bar) at the PBAPP meter position.

“Such readings for residential areas show that supply has been restored,” he said in a statement today.

Previously, about 118,000 user accounts in over 40 areas in SPT and SPS experienced scheduled water supply disruptions for 24 hours from 10 pm on Oct 4 to 10 pm on Oct 5, but restoration of the supply was rescheduled due to an unforeseen incident on the pipe repair work at Jalan Pengkalan Tambang, SPU.

The PBAPP, he said, apologised for the inconvenience caused to all the users affected by the recent scheduled water supply disruption in Seberang Perai and that it appreciated the patience and understanding of the majority of the users.