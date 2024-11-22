We have no information on Jho Low’s whereabouts, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has no information on the whereabouts of wanted businessman Jho Low, who is reportedly in Myanmar, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Razarudin clarified that if this information were confirmed, Myanmar authorities would likely share details about Low, a key figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, as Myanmar is a member of the ASEAN Police (ASEANAPOL).

“Any information we obtain will be shared. However, at this time, we have no updates, and Myanmar has not provided any information,“ he said after the closing parade of the 2024 Basic Police Training Programme at the Police Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.

The event involved 1,747 inspectors, sergeants, and constable trainees from Kuala Lumpur, Dungun, Bukit Sentosa, and Segamat.

He also highlighted Malaysia’s cooperation with Interpol and ASEANAPOL, noting that he recently attended the INTERPOL general assembly in Glasgow, Scotland.

Lawyer Shafee Abdullah, who represents former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, recently claimed that Jho Low is hiding in Myanmar.

On a separate note, Razarudin said he has ordered the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department to adopt a more proactive approach in ensuring PDRM personnel uphold integrity and adhere to proper governance.

This includes deploying drones to monitor personnel during office hours and enforcing the 3C Regulations for Public Service Officers against supervisors who fail to manage their teams effectively.

“In the past, we only investigated misconduct when cases were reported. Now, we will act proactively. We will investigate officers leaving their posts during office hours, playing golf, and engaging in inappropriate activities such as partying, karaoke, or living beyond their means,” he emphasised.