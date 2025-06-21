KUALA LUMPUR: The Women Economic Forum (WEF) ASEAN 2025 concluded today after three impactful days of dialogue, culminating in the announcement of 27 comprehensive resolutions designed to accelerate women’s leadership and inclusive economic growth across the ASEAN region and beyond.

ASEAN WEF 2025 president Dr Hartini Osman said the resolutions represent a bold, actionable roadmap for ASEAN nations to empower women through targeted leadership, education, innovation and policy integration.

“The outcomes of this forum are crucial in realising the aspirations of women across ASEAN and globally to advance empowerment, to give voice to those often unheard, and to carry a collective mandate forward.

“These resolutions will be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister and the relevant ministers to support the development of gender-related policies that are inclusive, effective and responsive to women’s real needs,” she told reporters after the closing ceremony of WEF ASEAN 2025 at Dewan Perdana, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) today.

The forum themed “Women Leaders Beyond Borders: Shaping the Future of the ASEAN Sheconomy”, which started on June 19, was officially closed by Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, alongside Women Economic Forum founder and president Dr Harbeen Arora Rai.

The closing ceremony also witnessed the official handing over of the WEF ASEAN 2025 resolutions to Dr Harbeen as well as the symbolic passing of the baton by Hartini to the Philippines, which will host the next edition of the WEF forum in October 2026.

According to Hartini, the resolution is structured across four key dimensions, beginning with ‘Inner Power’, which focuses on empowering women from within through leadership, education and innovation, while the second dimension, ‘Inclusion’ promotes equitable and sustainable economic growth.

The third dimension, ‘Integration’, emphasises cultural, digital, and policy integration for Sheconomy Growth whereas the fourth dimension, ‘Innovation’, calls for improved global connectivity and visibility of Sheconomy in post-normal times.

The forum gathered 614 participants from 33 countries, supported by four advisory board members, nine ASEAN advisors, and three ministries; the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development and the Health Ministry.

The high-impact programme featured 24 parallel sessions, 10 plenary discussions, six workshops, nine roundtable sessions, and four firechat dialogues, supported by four keynote speakers, 29 moderators, and 20 members of the organising secretariat.

Meanwhile, speaking at the closing ceremony, Noraini said the forum serves as a powerful testament to what can be achieved when shared purpose is matched by decisive action, and when women unite across borders to build a common and brighter future.

“This forum sparks inspiration and provides a blueprint for long-term cooperation. And the ideas born here, if nurtured and carried forward, have the power to shape policies, influence markets, and redefine inclusive leadership in ASEAN and beyond.

She also said the forum also acknowledged that bold ideas often come with challenges including complexity, limited resources, resistance to change, steep learning curves as well as the need for time to test and refine them.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to good governance, the cornerstone of impactful intergenerational agendas. As we move from discussion to implementation, the principles of transparency, accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness are more vital than ever.

“We believe the outcomes of this forum will be translated into real, measurable actions through sound policies, innovative enterprises, community-led efforts and meaningful collaborations,” she added.