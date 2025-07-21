Whistleblowers must report to agencies first, not media - Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: Whistleblowers seeking protection under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711) must first report to legitimate enforcement agencies instead of going directly to the media, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She explained that this procedure ensures the authenticity of the information and prevents the risk of exposing state secrets.

“Many people ask why whistleblowers who go to the media can also be seen as among those being accused, but in reality, the procedure does not allow you to go directly to the media,“ she said during a Dewan Rakyat session.

Azalina stressed that whistleblowers must approach the relevant agency first to verify the information, particularly concerning national security.

“We want to determine that the state secrets are not at the level mentioned by the whistleblowers,“ she added.

She also warned against “trial by media,“ where premature judgments could undermine legal fairness.

“If a person goes to the media, the public may already decide on the offence, which is unfair to our legal process,“ she said.

The government is currently amending Act 711, with the first phase involving the formation of a Whistleblower Protection Committee to oversee disclosures and complaints.

The second phase will strengthen protections, including confidentiality safeguards under Section 6.

Azalina assured that whistleblowers’ identities remain protected under Section 8, and an independent ombudsman system will be introduced to handle cases involving law enforcement agencies.

She also noted that whistleblowers involved in misconduct may still receive protection under the Witness Protection Programme.

When asked about the Sabah mining scandal case, Azalina declined to comment in detail due to ongoing legal proceedings but reiterated that whistleblowers must follow proper legal channels for protection. – Bernama