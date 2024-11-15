Witness recalls hearing shouts of “Zaharif is gone” at fatal crash site

IPOH: A teenage boy told the High Court here today that he heard shouts coming from the crowd gathered at the location where his friend, Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd ​​Zamrie, had died.

The 14th prosecution witness said he had gone to the scene as soon as his mother told him that Muhammad Zaharif had been involved in a crash.

“I saw many people looking at Zaharif lying on the side of the road. At that time, I heard many people saying, “Zaharif is gone, Zaharif is gone,” he said, adding that he then held an umbrella over Zaharif’s body.

He said not long after, a police vehicle arrived, and a man at the scene told him and his friends to go for their Friday prayers, and then they went to the victim’s house.

The teenager said this in his witness statement before Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet at the trial of senior police officer DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 45, who was charged with killing Muhammad Zaharif, 17, at Jalan Taman Jati 1 near SMK Jati here between 11.45 am to 12.32 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

Mohd Nazri is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Meanwhile, the 15th prosecution witness told the court that Muhammad Zaharif had informed him that the motorcycle’s exhaust was borrowed from the victim’s friend in the morning before the accident.

The teenager also said the motorcycle the victim was riding belonged to his other friend.

When the prosecution made their opening remarks on the first day of the trial, there were 10 exhibits, including a Perodua Ativa-type car and a Yamaha-type motorcycle.

The prosecution team consists of Deputy Public Prosecutors Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani, and Low Qin Hui. Lawyers M. Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman ​​Hakim Kamaruzzaman are representing Mohd Nazri.

The trial will resume on Dec 2.