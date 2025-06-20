IPOH: A woman cheated death but suffered severe injuries after falling from the seventh floor rear balcony of an apartment unit at Kampung Jawa, Kinta Riverfront Service Suite here, this afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division Assistant Director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received an emergency call around 12:21 pm and dispatched eight firefighters to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found a 20-year-old woman who had fallen from the rear balcony, specifically the air conditioner compressor area, from the seventh floor to the second floor.

“Further investigation of the victim found that she sustained serious injuries, including a broken right thigh and numerous lacerations,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the operations chief at the scene carried out a size-up, applied the LAST (locate, access, stabilize, transport) concept, and instructed personnel to lift the victim using a stretcher to a safe location.

According to Sabarodzi, the victim was then given preliminary treatment by a Ministry of Health medical team and transported to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment.