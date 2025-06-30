Woman detained for suspected abuse of adopted daughter in Kuala Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Police have detained a 54-year-old woman suspected of abusing her adopted daughter in Taman Bendahara, Kuala Selangor.

The arrest followed a report filed yesterday, with the suspect taken into custody at 8.15 pm.

Kuala Selangor police chief Superintendent Azaharudin Tajudin confirmed the victim is receiving treatment at Tanjong Karang Hospital.

A six-day remand order was granted for the suspect, effective today until July 4, to facilitate investigations.

The case is being probed under Section 3(1) of the Child Act 2001.

Authorities urged the public to share relevant information by contacting the Kuala Selangor district police operations room at 03-32891222 or the nearest police station.

Earlier, social media circulated videos showing injuries on the victim’s hands and head, sparking public outcry.