KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was killed after she was flung from a moving van along the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) near the Awan Besar Rest and Service area, heading towards Petaling Jaya, here today.

Cheras police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said they received a call at 2.58 pm regarding the incident from a man claiming to have seen a woman being thrown out of a van, which then sped off.

“The 44-year-old victim, from Menglembu in Perak, was confirmed dead at the scene by the assistant medical officer from the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (PPUKM),” he said in a statement.

He said the body had been sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for a post-mortem and that investigations are ongoing.