Woman dies, son injured in two-lorry collision near Bidor

IPOH: A woman was killed and her son injured this afternoon when the lorry they were traveling in collided with a timber-laden lorry at KM350.3 on the northbound side of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Bidor.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of Operations Sabarozi Nor Ahmad said an emergency call was received at 4.55 pm, following which seven firefighters and two fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

“The accident involved a three-ton Mitsubishi lorry carrying shoes rear-ending a five-ton UD Nissan lorry loaded with timber.

“A 36-year-old woman was confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health team, while her eight-year-old son suffered a broken leg. The driver of the Mitsubishi lorry (the victim’s 36-year-old husband) was unharmed,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the driver of the UD Nissan lorry was also reported safe.