PETALING JAYA: A housewife in her 30s, from Besut, Terengganu filed a fake police report claiming that her jewellery was stolen by two suspects, fearing her husband’s reaction.

According to Besut district police chief Superintendent Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu, the woman filed the report at approximately 3.39pm yesterday, New Straits Times reported.

She described a robbery involving two motorcycle-riding individuals armed with a knife in a remote area of Kampung Hutan Nangka, Jertih.

“She alleged the suspects stopped her, threatened her with a knife, and fled with her jewellery,“ he stated, adding that the jewellery was valued at RM7,000 and that no injuries were reported.

However, upon further investigation, authorities found no evidence of such a robbery.

“She later admitted to lending the jewellery to a friend who could no longer be contacted. Fearing her husband’s reaction, she made up the story,“ he said.

The woman has not been arrested, as the offence under Section 182 of the Penal Code does not involve arrest but requires an Order to Investigate (OTI).

The case is currently under investigation for providing false information with the intent to mislead a public servant—a charge that could lead to a penalty of up to six months in jail, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

He urged the public not to file false reports or spread misinformation, stressing that legal action could be taken against offenders.