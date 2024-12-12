KUANTAN: A businesswoman was fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for submitting a forged marriage certificate to the Pahang National Registration Department (JPN).

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman meted out the fine after the 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the charge. The woman paid the fine.

She was charged with submitting the forged document when applying to correct information on her daughter’s birth certificate at the JPN counter here, at 3.16 pm on April 30, 2012.

The charge was framed under Section 36(1)(b) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957 which provides a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was handled by Pahang NRD Prosecuting Officer Mohd Nurhisyam Mohd Sofian and Assistant Prosecuting Officer Burhanuddin Hamzah, while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Azlan Mohd Arish, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).