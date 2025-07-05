PETALING JAYA: A 50-year-old man has been arrested after his wife was found dead on the Kesas Highway, allegedly thrown out of a moving van following a heated argument.

Cheras district police chief Asst Comm Aidil Bolhassan confirmed the arrest, stating the suspect was apprehended at 6pm on Tuesday in Taman Kinrara, Puchong.

“The suspect admitted to being involved in the case. He said that there had been an argument between him and his wife on their way home at the time,“ he told The Star on Wednesday (May 7).

Initial investigations revealed the suspect tested positive for drugs and has previous criminal and drug-related records.

According to eyewitnesses, the 44-year-old victim was seen being ejected from the van around 2.30pm near the Awan Besar RnR complex. The vehicle was then seen speeding away.

Emergency responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.