KOTA BHARU: An elderly woman was killed while two other people were injured after the car they were in skidded and plunged into a ravine at Kilometre 81, Jalan Kota Bharu - Gua Musang (Bukit Ah Kim) today.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said that the woman, 72, who was the back passenger, died at the scene, while the driver, a man, 21, and the front passenger, a woman, 52, suffered injuries and were taken to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital for treatment.

“Preliminary investigations show that the Perodua Myvi was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Pasir Mas before it lost control and fell into the ravine (at about 1.40 pm),” he said in a statement today, adding that the body of the dead victim was sent to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital’s forensics unit for autopsy.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act, he said and urged those with information to contact the Kuala Krai district police headquarters traffic police station or investigating officer Insp Nurin Farisha Mohd Amdan at 09-9666222.