Woman loses RM600k in online investment scam in Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A 55-year-old retired clerk lost RM600,000 after falling victim to an online investment scam.

The woman, from Bukit Minyak, was lured by a Facebook advertisement in May promising high returns.

Penang acting police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the victim clicked the link and was contacted by a suspect via WhatsApp.

She was then added to a group where she was persuaded to download an investment app.

“She was offered investments promising lucrative returns in a short period, depending on the amount of capital invested.

The woman was told to download an application via the link given before she registered and began to invest,“ he said.

On July 11, the victim transferred RM600,000 in six transactions to different company accounts. She only realised she had been scammed when she couldn’t withdraw her profits.

Instead, she was asked for more payments as a withdrawal condition.

Mohd Alwi confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. The victim lodged a report at the Seberang Perai Tengah Police Headquarters. - Bernama