Woman pleads guilty to neglecting two sons

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman today pleaded guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court to neglecting her two sons by leaving them unsupervised at home two weeks ago.

The 41-year-old woman, who works as a masseuse, was charged with committing the offence against a six-year-and-eight-month-old boy and a 13-month-old baby at an apartment unit in Taman Kosas, Ampang, at 7.27 pm on Oct 7.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Norshila Kamaruddin allowed the woman bail of RM6,000 in one surety pending sentencing on Nov 27.