Woman remanded three days for attempted attack on Sultan Nazrin

IPOH: A woman who attempted to attack the Sultan of Perak during the state-level National Day parade has been remanded for three days starting today.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad (pic) confirmed the remand order was issued by Magistrate Wardah Nabilah Mohd Abd Wahab.

He stated that the case is being investigated under Section 325/511 of the Penal Code.

The 41-year-old woman, who reportedly has a history of psychiatric treatment, was restrained by security personnel during the incident.

She attempted to attack the Perak ruler by entering the grandstand from the side while the Perak state anthem was being played. – Bernama