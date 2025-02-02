PETALING JAYA: A woman driving a Perodua Myvi, believed to have suffered a seizure while on the wheel, rammed into a parked car before crashing into a food stall near Jerantut on Saturday (Feb 1).

The 22-year-old Myvi driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, according to the New Straits Times.

Meanwhile, the nasi lemak stall owner was bruised on his shoulders following the crash.

Jerantut district police chief Supt Zukri Muhammad said the police found that the Myvi driver’s condition is what caused her to press the accelerator, which then resulted in the crash.

“She crashed into a car which was parked in front of the nasi lemak stall before entering the premises. The car belonged to the shop owner.

“The car driver fainted while the shop operator sustained bruises on his shoulders. Both were taken to Jerantut Hospital,“ he was quoted as saying from a police statement today.

The nasi lemak stall owner, Wan Azmi Wan Ibrahim, 42, said he was already closing shop when the incident took place.

“There were no customers at my premises. I suddenly heard a loud noise and was shocked to see a Myvi had crashed into my car and my shop,“ Wan Azmi was quoted as saying.