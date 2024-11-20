Works Ministry fosters close ties with media to ensure verified news for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Works Ministry (KKR) is fostering cooperation and close ties with media practitioners to ensure verified news for Malaysians.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also praised the professionalism and high journalism ethics among media practitioners in the country and their determination in delivering accurate and fast news.

“I often stress to my ministry and agency teams to provide good cooperation to the media and ensure that good initiatives are expanded. Let’s be together because our duties are all for the Malaysian people,” he said during his speech at a gathering with editors and media practitioners here yesterday.

The gathering was also attended by Deputy Public Works Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan and KKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim along with 25 ministry and agency officials, who met with 32 media practitioners from the capital and Selangor, along with Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj to express their appreciation.