Works Ministry seeks higher budget for infrastructure repairs in 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry is pushing for a larger allocation in Budget 2026 to address critical infrastructure repairs, particularly for major highways and federal roads.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi emphasised the urgency of this request during a dialogue session with construction industry stakeholders.

He stated that current funding levels fall short of the actual requirements for nationwide road upgrades.

“This has been a main request for years, based on our studies showing that the amount we receive is far below what is needed,” Nanta explained.

The ministry aims to secure funds for repairing ageing and damaged roads beyond just federal routes.

Nanta highlighted the East-West Highway as one of the key projects requiring attention.

Around 200 industry players attended the Budget 2026 Dialogue Session to provide direct feedback for a more comprehensive budget.

KKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim also participated in the discussions.

Nanta reiterated the ministry’s commitment to aligning infrastructure development with government goals and public needs.

He is set to meet Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan later this month to finalise budget proposals. – Bernama