World Bank sees Malaysia’s 2025 GDP growth at 3.9%

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Bank has projected Malaysia’s economic growth rate for this year at 3.9 per cent, citing global challenges.

In a post on his X account (@ApurvaSanghi), the World Bank’s Lead Economist for Malaysia, Dr Apurva Sanghi, stated: “With all possible caveats, we (the World Bank) project Malaysia’s 2025 growth rate at 3.9 per cent.”

The World Bank has also revealed growth projections for other ASEAN countries, with Vietnam expected to lead at 5.8 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 4.7 per cent, the Philippines at 5.3 per cent, Cambodia at 4 per cent, and Thailand at 1.6 per cent.

Additionally, China’s projected growth rate is 4 per cent.

Yesterday (April 24), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said Malaysia’s GDP growth forecast for 2025, currently projected between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent, may need to be revised downward due to the impact of tariffs.

However, Ghaffour added that the central bank is not rushing to adjust the forecast, as the situation is still evolving.

A day earlier, the IMF downgraded Malaysia’s real GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 4.1 per cent, down from 4.7 per cent, reflecting a broader downward revision across the region.