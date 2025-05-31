ALOR GAJAH: The “Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat” (WRUR) programme is seen as playing a crucial role as a bridge between the government and the people in efforts to resolve various issues and provide for the needs at the grassroots level.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the four WRUR series held so far have proven the effectiveness of the programme, with nearly 1,000 public complaints received and the majority of them resolved within two weeks.

“The public is definitely more confident in the existing government’s administration and our concern as administrators, as we will also continue to serve the people as best we can.

“With this bridge, namely the WRUR, we can ensure that every need of the public can be addressed... this effectiveness is by the people for the people,” he told reporters here today.

He said this after officiating the closing of the Lendu State Legislative Assembly WRUR programme, which was also attended by Lendu assemblyman Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Elaborating, Rauf said the achievements of the WRUR programme implementation also encompassed various aspects, including development, education and welfare, based on the complaints that were resolved.

He added that this was through various upcoming projects aimed at improving infrastructure, public facilities, road and drainage repairs, flood risk management and public welfare at every WRUR series, including in opposition areas.

“For the Lendu state assembly WRUR, we successfully carried out 145 projects and attended to 269 complaints, of which 183 issues were resolved within two weeks, while the rest are still being addressed.

“This includes an allocation of RM2 million that was announced for the flood retention pond rehabilitation project for the Solok Duku and Durian Daun areas, as well as several other facilities for the local community,” he said.

He added that an allocation of RM1.5 million has also been set aside for the upgrading of a shooting range and dormitory for RELA (People’s Volunteer Corps) personnel, which are expected to be completed in August.

He said that complicated complaints and requests would not be pushed aside, but instead brought to the state government for comprehensive monitoring, scrutiny and coordination.

“The state government will constantly strive to ensure the people benefit directly through initiatives that not only safeguard welfare but also drive economic and social development,” he said.