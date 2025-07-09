WWII-era trolley rails found near Penang’s Fort Cornwallis

GEORGE TOWN: A pair of goods trolley rails, believed to date back to the World War II era, were unearthed near Fort Cornwallis during road upgrade works.

The discovery adds a new layer to Penang’s rich historical landscape.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow confirmed the find, describing it as a major archaeological milestone. The rails, measuring over 7.4 metres in length, were found intact with their original sleepers along Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah.

Markings on the rails suggest they were manufactured in 1895, though their exact installation date remains unclear. Similar rail segments were previously discovered within Fort Cornwallis in 2017 and 2018, hinting at a railway network that once encircled the fort.

Historical records indicate these rails were likely part of a light transport system built by the British and later used by Japanese forces during WWII.

Aerial photographs from 1945 show the railway line extending around Fort Cornwallis, possibly linked to the Penang Hill Railway system of the 1930s.

Authorities, including the National Heritage Department and George Town Conservation and Development Corporation, are assessing conservation options.

One proposal involves preserving the rails in their original location as an open-air exhibit with informational displays.

Chow noted that similar wartime rail remnants overseas have been successfully showcased under protective glass covers.

The state government aims to enhance the heritage value of the North Seafront area by integrating this discovery into Penang’s tourism offerings. - Bernama