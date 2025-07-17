YIM expands innovation projects to boost local income in Melaka

MELAKA: The Malaysia Innovation Foundation (YIM) is intensifying efforts to elevate local community incomes through social innovation and technology integration.

Dr Sharmila Mohamed Salleh, YIM’s chief executive officer, highlighted the foundation’s strategy of combining training, equipment, and tech solutions to address challenges faced by small businesses.

Many local operators grapple with weather-dependent operations, outdated methods, and limited infrastructure, which restrict productivity.

The MyIS Komuniti programme seeks to bridge these gaps by matching innovations with suitable technologies.

“We’re not just focusing on products but also on social innovation—research, replication, and broader economic impact,“ Sharmila said during the Southern Zone Innovation Tracing Programme in Pantai Kundor.

The event, officiated by Pantai Kundor assemblywoman Tuminah Kardi, showcased four community projects: traditional inang-inang food production, fibreglass boat manufacturing, dried fish processing, and a proposed nipah crab and mussel farming site.

Innovations like weather-resistant fish-drying techniques and child-friendly snacks were highlighted as key advancements.

Sharmila encouraged applicants to seize remaining grants under this year’s MyIS programme, which has allocated RM6.725 million across three initiatives—MyIS Komuniti (RM3 million), MaGRIs (RM2 million), and Ruang Daya Cipta (RM1.725 million).

Since 2015, over 200,000 innovators have benefited from RM50 million in support, including equipment and training. Only 20 top applications will be selected this round.

YIM is also pursuing additional funding from MOSTI to expand grassroots outreach.

“Weather-resistant tech is crucial for income stability during adverse conditions,“ Sharmila noted, emphasising the need for cross-agency collaboration to strengthen the innovation value chain. - Bernama