Youth urged to embrace challenges, opportunities in emerging economy - Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth must be prepared to tackle future challenges and seize opportunities in the emerging economy, especially as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN chairmanship next year, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Johari in his keynote address at Youth Economic Forum (YEF) 2024, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today, said ASEAN presents an immense opportunity for growth and collaboration, therefore the youth should actively contribute to the nation’s advancement by engaging in the economic landscape as leaders and entrepreneurs.

“It is very important to prepare the mind and psyche of young Malaysians that we are going to be the ASEAN Chairman next year... we are going to lead 10 countries in the region and everybody is expecting us to do better than others and because of that the young people should appreciate that position and take advantage of it.

“... there are 680 million people in ASEAN, all the figures show that it’s going to be an economic shift here so these are the elements for the people of ASEAN to grow faster than any region and our combined GDP (gross domestic product) is the fifth largest in the world...we must take advantage and in order to do that, we got to prepare ourselves with knowledge, connection,” he said.

Johari, who is also the president of the 46th Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), said in his speech that the youth must develop leadership skills, as they represent the future generation tasked with advancing the nation.

YEF 2024 director Ewanina Effandie in her welcoming address described this year’s YEF theme, ‘A Second Economy Takeoff: Malaysia’s Path to the New Economy’ as a call to action for youth to actively shape the country’s future.

She said in order for the roadmaps and investments to be translated into meaningful economic development for Malaysia, it is crucial for the youth to drive the transformation.

“The heart of any economic transformation is its people, and that is where each of us come in. Malaysia’s success in the new economy depends on developing talent that’s equipped for this economic transformation. Our role as youth isn’t just about filling jobs, but about shaping entire industries.

“Talent is the final piece that completes this economic takeoff. The government may design excellent roadmaps, but without the right talent, these plans remain only ambitious on paper. Skilled individuals transform these strategies into tangible results driving the economy forward,“ she also said.

Perdana Fellows Alumni Association (PFAA) president Syed Mohamed Arif Syed Abdul Rahim in his welcoming address encouraged youth to seize the opportunities in the evolving economic landscape, therefore changes are essential for the youth.

“For us to be relevant in these new economic sectors, continuous learning is critical, upskilling and reskilling are necessary, but most importantly, dedication and commitment are non-negotiable. YEF is the first step for all of you to embark on this change,“ he said.

Connecting like-minded groups of young professionals with industry pioneers, YEF 2024 focuses on ‘A Second Economic Takeoff: Malaysia’s Path to the New Economy’, emphasising Malaysia’s ambition to seize opportunities in emerging sectors such as the digital economy, green economy and talent development.

Organised by PFAA and supported by YTL Power, YTL Group, the event gathered over 1,200 delegates, including young professionals, mid-career professionals, universities and colleges students as well as high school leaders.

The eighth installment of YEF features industry experts in green economy, digital economy and talent development sector as well as policymakers namely Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

The forum encourages youth to participate in fact-based discussions to redefine Malaysia’s economic landscape, as Malaysia strives to become a high-income nation by 2028.