YSF distributes RM1 mln aid to 500 Southern UC students

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 500 students from Southern University College (Southern UC) received RM2,000 each in education assistance today through a RM1 million allocation channelled by the Sultanah Fatimah Foundation (YSF).

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the initiative was part of the state’s ongoing efforts to support students, particularly those from B40 families.

“About 95 per cent of the recipients are Johoreans, which demonstrates that the government cares for the welfare of all segments of society in the state,” he told a press conference after the cheque presentation ceremony at the institution here.

He said the state government allocated funds to YSF as a trustee to be distributed directly to students, in line with the announcement by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi in the 2025 Johor Budget last November.

“This initiative is now in its second year. We are also asking the university to channel this assistance to students from B40 families to ease the burden of their tuition fees, which are typically higher than at public institutions,” he said.

Also present was YSF chairman Mejar Cina Datuk David Wong Khong Soon, who presented the RM1 million assistance to Southern UC Board of Directors chairman Datuk Vincent Tan Meng Seng.

Ling also praised Southern UC’s close cooperation with the state in producing skilled and competitive graduates in line with industry needs and Johor’s rapid development.

“We need more technically skilled workers, and institutions like Southern UC play an important role in meeting this market demand,” he said.